RANDALL CUTLER

CUTLER--Randall M. Randall M. Cutler, of New York City, passed away on July 6 after a short illness. Formerly of Bronxville, at the age of 50, beloved son of Cecelia and the late Kenneth B. Cutler. Brother of Cynthia, Jeffrey, Robert and the late Kenneth, Jr. Randall was a graduate of Bronxville High School, Colby College, cum laude, and St. John's Law School. Upon graduating, he began a career in Entertainment Law, eventually creating the firm, Cutler & Sedlmayr, LLP, representing notable acts including Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Kid Capri Fabulous, Lil Kim, Monica, and Black Rob. He also ventured into facets of the music industry, specifically outdoor concert venues with his own company, Sound Stone Music, Inc. A private service will be held on Friday, July 10, with interment at Bronxville Cemetery.





