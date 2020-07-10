1/1
RANDALL CUTLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RANDALL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUTLER--Randall M. Randall M. Cutler, of New York City, passed away on July 6 after a short illness. Formerly of Bronxville, at the age of 50, beloved son of Cecelia and the late Kenneth B. Cutler. Brother of Cynthia, Jeffrey, Robert and the late Kenneth, Jr. Randall was a graduate of Bronxville High School, Colby College, cum laude, and St. John's Law School. Upon graduating, he began a career in Entertainment Law, eventually creating the firm, Cutler & Sedlmayr, LLP, representing notable acts including Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Kid Capri Fabulous, Lil Kim, Monica, and Black Rob. He also ventured into facets of the music industry, specifically outdoor concert venues with his own company, Sound Stone Music, Inc. A private service will be held on Friday, July 10, with interment at Bronxville Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved