MORSE--Randi Meredith. The Board of Directors, Officers, and Staff of Lighthouse Guild note with great sadness that Randi Meredith Morse, daughter of our esteemed CEO and friend Dr. Alan R. Morse, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a very long illness. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Alan, his wife Judy and the entire Morse family. The funeral is private, for family only. Contributions in memory of Randi may be made to Lighthouse Guild at www.light houseguild.org/donate/
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 25, 2020