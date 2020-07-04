GUGGENHEIMER--Randolph, Jr. Died peacefully on July 3 of complications from Parkinson's disease at the age of 84. Born September 23, 1935, Randy was the son of the late Randolph Guggenheimer, Sr. and Elinor Coleman Guggenheimer, and brother of the late Charles Guggenheimer. A native and lifelong New Yorker, Randy attended the Collegiate School, before graduating from Deerfield Academy in 1953, Yale University in 1957, and Harvard Law School in 1960. Randy practiced law at Guggenheimer & Untermyer and then began a long career in investment banking, most recently at Burnham Securities. He was generous, kind, irreverent and funny, and his first instinct was always to think of others. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Jane Ullman Guggenheimer, three children, Randolph III (Liz), Steven (Julia), and Lynn Horowitch (Jon), and seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
.