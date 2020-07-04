1/
RANDOLPH GUGGENHEIMER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RANDOLPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUGGENHEIMER--Randolph, Jr. Died peacefully on July 3 of complications from Parkinson's disease at the age of 84. Born September 23, 1935, Randy was the son of the late Randolph Guggenheimer, Sr. and Elinor Coleman Guggenheimer, and brother of the late Charles Guggenheimer. A native and lifelong New Yorker, Randy attended the Collegiate School, before graduating from Deerfield Academy in 1953, Yale University in 1957, and Harvard Law School in 1960. Randy practiced law at Guggenheimer & Untermyer and then began a long career in investment banking, most recently at Burnham Securities. He was generous, kind, irreverent and funny, and his first instinct was always to think of others. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Jane Ullman Guggenheimer, three children, Randolph III (Liz), Steven (Julia), and Lynn Horowitch (Jon), and seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved