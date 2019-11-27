TUNKEL--Randy, 66. Died at home on November 26, 2019, surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband Allan; daughters Lindsay and Emily; father Bernard, his wife Barbara and their son James; sister Deborah and her husband James; brother Eric and his wife Virginia; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. Randy had a beautiful smile, was dedicated to family and friends, and loved to crochet, donating blankets and caps to premature babies and children. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 29 at Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Edison, NJ. Donations should be made in Randy's memory to Project Linus.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 27, 2019