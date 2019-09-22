GLANT--Raoul Israel, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 13, 2018, surrounded by his family and his best friend. Born in Kovno, Lithuania, in 1923, and raised in Memel, Lithuania, Raoul moved to Israel (then Palestine) as a teenager. His life was forged in the crucible of the Second World War and its aftermath: he enlisted in the British Army at 18, joined the Haganah shortly after the war's end, and was later in the Israeli Defense Forces. Israel remained near and dear to his heart always, second only to his family. A translator and interpreter for over 40 years, and a resident of New York City for over 60 years, Raoul was passionate about all that the city had to offer, whether it was theatre, music, art, or education. He continued his adventures around the city well into his 90s, with the help of his dedicated caregiver and friend, Maria Gonzalez. We will forever miss his keen intelligence, ever-present curiosity, openness and terrific good humor, exemplified by his wonderful smile. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Glant; his son-in-law, Michael Gillespie; and his beloved grandsons, William Glant Gillespie and Cullen Glant Gillespie, who always called him DanDan. The love of his life, his wife Chloe Glant, preceded him in death in 2013. Family and friends will gather in Brooklyn for a celebration of Raoul's life on the evening of October 6, 2019. Please send a note to [email protected] if you knew Raoul and would like to attend. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Seeds of Peace or the Museum of Jewish Heritage.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 22, 2019