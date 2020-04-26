KAMINER--Raphael. Age 86, died Saturday, April 25th, 2020 from COVID-19. He is survived by his daughter, Mindy Jacobs and her husband, Jay, and his son, Barry Kaminer, along with his granddaughters, Jessica Jacobs, Jacqueline Diamond and her husband, Evan, and grandson, Michael Kaminer. In addition, he is survived by two great-grandchildren Landon and Brooklyn Diamond. Ralph, as he was commonly known, was born in Brooklyn, New York City in 1933 and spent his working years in the insurance industry. A kind, warm, gentle soul, he was a longtime, ardent fan of The New York Yankees. He brought humor, compassion and a warm personality into every room he entered. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, June and lived in Bayside, Queens, NY. Services will be private at graveside at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, NY on Monday, April 27th.



