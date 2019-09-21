RUSSO--Dr. Raphael M., passed away on September 18, 2019, two weeks before his ninety-third birthday. He was born in 1926 in Flushing, NY, and graduated from Forest Hills High School, Columbia College and NYU Dental School. After serving in the United States Navy during the Second World War, he remained in the US Naval Reserve for over thirty years. Known to his family as Bobby and to his neighbors and colleagues as Ray, Dr. Russo was cherished by his family, patients and friends for his kindness, compassion and humor. He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Marian S. Russo; his children and their spouses, Marian Russo Liberatore and her husband Joseph, and Raphael M. Russo and his wife Cynthia; and four grandchildren, Raphael M. Russo, Savannah A. Russo, Grace A. Liberatore and Joseph J. Liberatore.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 21, 2019