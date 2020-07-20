RAUL MELGOZA

MELGOZA--Raul, was a passionate designer, devoted father, loving husband, adoring son, accomplished creative director, and a fiercely loyal friend. The world lost one of the most talented and loving humans on July 18, 2020 at the tender age of 48. Raul was born on July 15, 1972 in Los Angeles, California. He received a degree from the University of Southern California, where he graduated from the Marshal School of Business with highest honors. He then attended Parsons School of Design where he graduated among the top of his class and was nominated as Designer of the Year. Upon graduation, he went on to design for the highly esteemed fashion house, Luca Luca, where he was appointed as the house's Creative Director in 2008. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his gentle heart, his deep love and connection to his Mexican heritage, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He is survived by his husband, John Gomes and their twin children, Paloma Melgoza Gomes and Raphael Melgoza Gomes, his mother, Martha Madrigal and brothers, Dorian Madrigal Melgoza and Alexander Madrigal. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Noon at the First Congregational Church located at 6 Kirby Road, Washington, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave online condolence please visit: www.munson loveterefuneralhome.com
.