GANESAN--Ravi. The world lost a brilliant mind, generous heart and joyous spirit on November 13, 2020 when Ravi Ganesan passed away in San Diego. Born in Mumbai, India in 1966, he immigrated to the United States in the 1980s, after receiving his Bachelor's degree from Anna University with a fellowship for his Master's degree at University of Maryland, Baltimore. He finished his Ph.D. in Cryptography from Johns Hopkins University. Ravi was a prolific inventor with over 83 granted US patents and 62 pending patents in the areas of payments and cybersecurity. He saw tremendous professional success as a result of his novel ideas, dedication to building great teams, and lifelong friendships with colleagues. These included leading the architecture of the Genesis bill pay system that is still in production use more than two decades later, and several successful startups in cyber security. Ravi was a visionary thinker with a sparkling wit and sense of humor, the kind of person who made every conversation memorable and lively. He loved singing, playing the guitar and recorded his own music. He was always ready for a game of chess, a debate on physics, deep spiritual conversations, or organizing a great surprise party. He is survived by heartbroken family and dear friends; he joins his father, Natesan Ganesan, and his beloved dog, Scamp, in heaven.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
