BENENSON--Raymond E., age 93, died in his bed at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home looking into the eyes of June, his wife of 63 years. His loss will be felt by many people: His closest family, daughters, Joyce (Henry) and Barbara (Ron) and their children, Daniel; Aviva, Ilana and Micah as well as his friends and those who cared for him. Ray was born in New York City. After graduating from MIT, Ray received his doctorate in Nuclear Physics from the University of Wisconsin where he met June, another New Yorker! Subsequent employment included Brookhaven National Laboratory, City College of New York and part-time research at Columbia University. Ray joined SUNY Albany in 1967 and later earned an award for Excellence in Teaching. His resume includes many talks and colloquia. Ray published 72 papers. The family joined Temple Gates of Heaven where he actively gave of his time including bringing Mitzvah Day there. He donated time through bringing science experiments to local schools and financial resources to help many including the Free Clinic. He will be missed not only by his family and synagogue but by the community at large. Services in Schenectady, NY. For shiva or any further information regarding memorial donations please contact, Levine Memorial Chapel at 518- 438-1002



