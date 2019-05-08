BENENSON--Raymond. Benenson Capital Partners mourns with deep sorrow the passing of Raymond E. Benenson, brother and partner of Charlie and Lawrence A. and our loving uncle. Raymond was a sharp-witted intellectual whose life was the study of nuclear physics. He was a role model for all who knew him. We express our deepest condolences to his widow June, his daughters Joyce and Barbara and his grandchildren. With love, Benenson Capital Partners Bill Benenson Fred Benenson Lawrence Benenson Richard Kessler James Stifel
Published in The New York Times on May 8, 2019