RAYMOND CAREY

CAREY--Raymond Bernard. On September 22, 2020, Ray Carey, businessman, writer, democratic capitalist, sportsman, master raconteur, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 93. A graduate of Holy Cross College and Harvard Business School, his proudest accomplishments included running and growing ADT as president and CEO from 1970-88, and, after he retired, writing and teaching on employee ownership and democratic capitalism. He created the Carey Center for Democratic Capitalism, founded the Carey Scholars Program for high school students and the Carey Fellowship at Rutgers. His life centered on his wife of 67 years, Dennice, overly friendly dogs, and living in beautiful isolated places (the farmhouse in Locust, NJ, Sun Valley, ID, and the very end of Eel Point, Nantucket). Ray loved to sail, play tennis, ski, and golf, and enjoy their clubs -- Rumson Country Club, Seabright Beach Club, Seabright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club, Sankaty Golf Club, Nantucket Yacht Club, and The Valley Club. The funeral mass will be at Holy Cross Church, 30 Ward Avenue, Rumson, NJ, at 11am Saturday, September 26, and will be livestreamed (http://holycrossrumson typepad.com
). An outdoor reception of remembrance will follow at the Carey home, 34 Browns Dock Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Rutgers University Foundation in support of the Ray Carey Fellowship in Democratic Capitalism (P.O. Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08903-0193, or online at give.rutgers.edu/
careyfellow ship). Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.