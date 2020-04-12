RAYMOND DEE YORK III

Obituary
YORK--Raymond Dee III., age 83, passed away on April 6, 2020. Born to Levi Dee York and Sue Gee Smith York, "Ray" attended Episcopal High School, lettering in tennis and winning four state championships. At the University of Virginia, Ray received a BA in Philosophy, served as Lieutenant Junior Grade in the U.S. Naval Reserves, and was Captain of the tennis team. Mr. York's Wall Street career spanned over four decades. Mr. York launched Farmington Associates hedge fund in 1986 and was deemed "one of Wall Street's best stock pickers" by Institutional Investor. A jazz aficionado, he supported the Heavenly Jazz series at The Church of the Heavenly Rest, Mr. York is survived by nieces Laurin Dee Robertson of Colorado, Virginia Amy Scripps of California (Keith) and nephew Bruce Campbell Robertson of New Jersey (Carolyn).
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020
