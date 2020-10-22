1/1
RAYMOND DEMARCO
DeMARCO--Raymond M. Raymond M. DeMarco was born on January 6, 1952, the first child of four born to Mario DeMarco and Yolanda Marzulli in Newark, NJ. He is survived by his wife Cherie Butler and their twin daughters Christian and Pier, his pride and joy. Raymond is also survived by his beloved brother Paul DeMarco and sister Julianne DeMarco (Garry Moses), nephew Philip and niece Mariel (Jake Madrigal). Cherished younger brother Joseph M. DeMarco, a former executive at Fox Searchlight, passed away in 2008. Raymond spent his early years in Geneva, Switzerland where his father was in medical school. He graduated from Toms River High School in New Jersey in 1969, University of Maryland in 1973 and Emory Law School in 1976. Raymond was a member of the Georgia, NJ and New York Bars. Raymond was a Director and in-house counsel at Time Equities since 1989. He was also a partner at cineBLAST! which the Hollywood Reporter in 1999 and 2000 called one of New York City's top ten production companies, which he was instrumental in selling in 2000. More recently, he was a partner at The Group Entertainment, mentoring young filmmakers. Among other credits, he was an Executive Producer on the 1997 award- winning and Sundance Film Festival selection "Once We Were Strangers." Raymond was always there to entertain the crowd, to show you the humor in anything and to light up a good poker game. He will be so missed.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
