RAYMOND EPSTEIN

EPSTEIN--Raymond L. 1936-2020. Ray Epstein died shortly after his 84th birthday after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Devoted husband to Jane, his wife of 56 years. Beloved father of his two children Kevin and Christy, his daughter-in-law Sherry and his son-in-law Jonny. Proud loving "Papa" to his grandsons Ty and Ethan who were the apple of his eye. Ray was a devoted son to his parents Saul and Evelyn and a loving brother to Howard and his wife Jane, his nephews Tom, Jim, Ken and his niece Emily. He was a beloved brother-in-law to Andy and Kate and uncle to Ryan, Daniel and Devyn. Ray loved his family, travel and golf where he was known as a wizard of the bunker game. He also loved New York sports especially the New York Giants, a tradition he proudly passed on to the next generations. He was loved by his friends for his wry wit, intelligence, and honest loyalty. Ray was a graduate of Cornell University (class of 1958) and a proud member of the Tau Delta Phi fraternity. Ray, you will be missed by all of us. Your many words of wisdom and quiet philanthropy over the years will be remembered forever. Rest In Peace.





