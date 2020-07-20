1/
RAYMOND HOCHMAN
HOCHMAN--Dr. Raymond Barton, an honors graduate from Yale University and Harvard Medical School and a medical practitioner in New York City for many decades, died peacefully in Rome on July 12th at the age of 89. In addition to his wife of 63 years, he is survived by his three children, five grandchildren and their partners and spouses, and his sister. A fine husband, father, grandfather and friend, he was first and foremost a physician who cared passionately for his patients, many of whom sought his care from around the world. In addition to his practice, he founded the Esophageal Motility Laboratory at Weill Cornell Medical College, where he taught clinical medicine for many years.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 20, 2020.
