RAYMOND MARGOLIS (1920 - 2019)
Obituary
MARGOLIS--Raymond. Age 98 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 24, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1920 in the Bronx, NY to Sam and Sadie Margolis as the youngest of four children and attended Evander Childs High Schooland NYU. He was married to Shirley, the love of his life, who predeceased him in 1990. A veteran of WWII, Ray was an entrepreneur and inventor who valued public service, serving as fiscal officer in the Koch and Dinkins administrations. Post retirement, he became the treasurer of his Coop, Northridge 2. He is survived by his daughter Shereen (Jimmy). His loyal friendship, wisdom and intellectual curiosity will be greatly missed.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019
