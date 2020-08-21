RAYMOND MARKOWITZ

MARKOWITZ--Raymond S. on August 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Natalie (nee Packel) and the late Judith (Bickstein); Loving father of Matthew (Jeri) Hahn- Markowitz, Robert Markowitz and Amy (Robert) Stavis; Devoted grandfather of Jake, Samantha, Alon (Liron), Miki (Reut) and Daniel. Also survived by six great-grandchildren. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks