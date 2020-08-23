MARKOWITZ--Raymond. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Raymond Markowitz, beloved husband of Natalie Packel. Raymond's legacy will live on in his family's unwavering commitment to the Jewish community. He was predeceased by his first wife Judy Markowitz. We extend our condolences to Natalie, his children, our dear friend Amy Stavis (Robert), Matthew Hahn-Markowitz (Jerry), and Robert Markowitz, his grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





