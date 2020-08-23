1/
RAYMOND MARKOWITZ
MARKOWITZ--Raymond. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Raymond Markowitz, beloved husband of Natalie Packel. Raymond's legacy will live on in his family's unwavering commitment to the Jewish community. He was predeceased by his first wife Judy Markowitz. We extend our condolences to Natalie, his children, our dear friend Amy Stavis (Robert), Matthew Hahn-Markowitz (Jerry), and Robert Markowitz, his grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO


Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
2 entries
August 21, 2020
My condolences for your loss.
August 21, 2020
Some years ago, at the funeral of his fist wife Judy, I had the honor of speaking with Ray about his naval service in World War II. I was serving in the United States Air Force Reserves at the time and had been called up for duty in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. We had an interesting conversation about our respective experiences. Years later I gave him through his son Rob a book called Away All Boats, a story about a United States Navy ship in the South Pacific during World War II. I hope that he enjoyed reading it.
Steven D. Levin
