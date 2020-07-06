RAYMOND SCHROTH

SCHROTH--Rev. Raymond A., S.J., on July 1, 2020. Loved and respected by nephew Kevin, niece Cathy Bossolina, other family members, friends and brother Jesuits. Professor of Journalism, Communications, and Academic Dean at a number of Jesuit institutions, and Associate Editor of the Jesuit Publication America, author of many articles and books. Arrangements are private. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Auriesville, NY. A public Memorial Mass will be held for family, friends and colleagues at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus, 39 East 83 Street, NY, NY 10028. For information contact Farenga Bros. Funeral Home (718) 654-0500.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store