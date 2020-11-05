1/1
RAYMOND SHANFELD
SHANFELD--Raymond. Raymond (Ray) Shanfeld, born on August 29, 1928 passed away on October 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife Lois Rappaport of 47 years, his daughter Dr. Lisa Valburg, grandchildren Claire Engel and Abigail Bleckler and great-granddaughter Ember Rose Bleckler. Ray was a talented musician, woodwind doubler, who played in many Broadway shows including 17 of the 18 years of 'CATS'. When he retired from the music business he turned to his love of sculpting and sculpted for many years at the Art Students League. Ray would travel to Italy every summer and select marble from the quarries of the Apennine Mountains in central Italy. He carved for 15 years in the town of Pietrasanta in Tuscany. His sculptures have been exhibited in many New York City galleries and have won numerous awards. They may be viewed on his website at www. rayshanfeldsculptures.com. Ray loved life. He and his wife, Lois bicycled all throughout France, went to the Arctic Circle to see the polar bears and visited Kenya, Africa to see the lions and elephants. Ray was a very special person and will be greatly missed.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
