RAYMOND SIEGENER (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND SIEGENER.
Service Information
Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home - Montclair
76 Park Street
Montclair, NJ
07042
(973)-744-4346
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception
Montclair, NJ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SIEGENER--Raymond, passed away on November 27, 2019 after a long illness with his family by his side. He was born in Bronx, NY on August 26, 1931 and lived in Montclair for over forty years. He is survived by his wife Judy (O'Donnell), sisters Joan (Mike) DiScipio, Marybeth (Tom) Gladitsch, his children Raymond (Barbara) of Duxbury, MA, Susan (Patrick) O'Brien of Bronxville, NY, Kristin Siegener of New York City and five grandchildren. His family and music were the joys of his life. We miss him. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10am, Thursday, December 19th at Immaculate Conception, Montclair, NJ. For online condolences, please visit: www.moriartyfh.com
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.