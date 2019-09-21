TAYLOR--Raymond. The Queens College community mourns the passing of distinguished alumnus Raymond Taylor, '54. Raymond was a kind philanthropist and successful executive who founded an insurance company, now Taylor and Taylor Associates, in 1956. A pioneer in the industry, Mr. Taylor was able to grow the company to insure more than 5,000 businesses and individuals worldwide. A dedicated alumnus, Mr. Taylor was honored at the QC Gala in 2008. He established the Raymond Taylor QC Scholars Endowment Fund to support students in need and also served on the college's Business Advisory Board, while giving of his time to speak to students. He will be deeply missed.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 21, 2019