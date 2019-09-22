TAYLOR--Raymond. The Officers, Trustees, and Staff of JCCA express their deep sympathy at the passing of Raymond Taylor, an alumnus and longtime supporter of our programs. After Mr. Taylor left JCCA's care, he graduated cum laude from Queens College and went on to found a successful insurance brokerage, Taylor & Taylor Associates. He was deeply connected and committed to JCCA's mission, and we are grateful for his unflagging dedication and generosity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Tomiko, his children Brooke, Denise, and Scott, and the entire Taylor family. Barbara Salmanson, President Ronald E. Richter, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 22, 2019