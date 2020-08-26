RAYMOND TROUBH

TROUBH--Raymond. City Parks Foundation mourns the passing of Raymond S. Troubh, husband of Jean Troubh, board member for nearly 30 years and former Chairman, and father of board member and former Chairman John Troubh. The Troubh family's commitment to our mission of providing free programs in parks is an ongoing legacy for both City Parks Foundation and our city. Our deepest sympathies to Jean, John, Amy and the entire Troubh family. David Barse, Chairman, David Moore, Executive Chair, Heather Lubov, Executive Director





