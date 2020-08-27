TROUBH--Raymond S. 1926-2020. On August 24th. He is survived by his wife Jean, children John (Louisa) Troubh and Amy Troubh, Steven Polikoff, Beth (Peter) Doyle and Lee (Paul) Belsky, his sister Charlotte Troubh and 14 grandchildren. Ray was born in Portland, Maine in 1926; he graduated from Bowdoin College in 1949 and Yale Law School in 1952. His early career was in law: he was a law clerk for Judge Thomas Swan, United States Court of Appeals, 2nd Circuit (1952-1953) and Mr. Justice Harold Burton, United States Supreme Court (1953-1954) before becoming an Associate at Sullivan & Cromwell (1954-1958). From 1961-1974, Ray worked at Lazard Freres & Co as an associate, then general partner. After leaving Lazard, Ray served on the board of directors of 25 public companies including Time Warner, Becton Dickinson, Diamond Offshore, Johns Manville, Starwood Hotels, Pabst Brewing, ADT Limited, ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Triarc and General American Investors. He served as a director, then non-executive Chairman of Enron Corp from November 2001 until it's emergence from bankruptcy in 2004. He was named Director of the Year, 2003, by National Association of Corporate Directors. He served as public governor or the American Stock Exchange (1977-1985). Ray was an overseer of Bowdoin College (1978-1990) and received an honorary Doctor of Laws in 2003. He had also served as a director of the Legal Aid Society (1975-1985). Ray was a graduate of Portland public schools and grateful recipient of scholarships that enabled him to pursue his college and law education. He enjoyed regular lunches with his Yale Law School classmates, fellow Warner Bros. directors and former Lazard Freres partners. Though not a native New Yorker, Ray loved the vitality of the city. He was an avid tennis player and sub-par golfer. A fan of NCAA March Madness, he was always pleased to finish in the middle of the pool. Ray was a loving husband, father and devoted grandfather. He is beloved for his kindness, intelligence and his sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Raymond S. Troubh Scholarship Fund, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, ME 04011.





