RAYMOND TROUBH

TROUBH--Raymond. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Raymond S. Troubh, beloved husband of Jean. Ray's generosity and humanitarianism changed the lives of so many, and his philanthropic legacy will live on in his family's extraordinary commitment to our community. We extend our deepest condolences to Jean, Ray's sister-in-law Betty Levin (John), his children, grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





