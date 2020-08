Or Copy this URL to Share

TROUBH--Raymond S.

Trustees and staff of The Jewish Board of Family & Children's Services extend their heartfelt condolences to our beloved longtime Trustee and Honorary Chair, Jean Troubh, on the loss of her devoted husband Ray. Through Jean's leadership at The Jewish Board, Ray also became part of the agency's family. May the warmth of his memory live on in Ray and Jean's children, grandchildren, and their entire family.

