RAYMOND TROUBH

TROUBH--Raymond. Trustees and Executive Director of The Carroll and Milton Petrie Foundation extend our heartfelt sympathy to Jean Troubh on the passing of her extraordinary husband, Raymond. Together, Jean and Ray have been exemplary leaders and philanthropists, supporting and guiding organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of New Yorkers. We celebrate Ray's legacy of generosity and service, and share our deepest condolences with the entire Troubh family. Etta Brandman, Gail Gordon, Regina Peruggi, David Tanner, Cass Conrad.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store