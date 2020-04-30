ADELMAN--Rebecca M. Age 36, recently of Brooklyn, was fatally injured on April 22, 2020 in a traffic accident on her way to work at the New York Presbyterian Hospital NICU. Rebecca, known to her extended family as "Bess," was the light of our lives, and the beloved spouse of Caroline Lemelin and devoted mother of twin two year old sons, Rory and Finn Adelman. After graduating from Wellesley College in 2004, she saw the world as her oyster. She headed to Washington, DC focused on public service, eventually joining the Obama Presidential Campaign staff. She later worked in the HHS Department under both Obama terms, rising to the position of its Deputy Liaison to the White House. Inspired by her HHS colleagues to be a "doer rather than a talker" she achieved her RN and MPH with Honors from Johns Hopkins University. Her RN career began in New York as a NICU nurse at Mt. Sinai, where she rose to its Clinical Nurse Manager position before becoming the Patient Care Director at the NYP NICU last year. No matter the professional arena or personal circumstances, her natural skill set enabled her to serve at the highest level of proficiency and to love with the fullest and most joyful heart imaginable. In addition to her spouse and sons, she leaves her adoring parents, Patricia T. Adelman and Howard Adelman of Chicago, IL, sister Mara (Patrick) Cotter of Chicago, brother Michael (Danielle) Adelman of NYC, loving relatives, friends from her childhood home of Flossmoor, IL, TNT Triathletes in Washington, DC, and those she served alongside in her NYC health care communities. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution in Rebecca's memory may consider donating to the Rebecca M. Adelman Memorial Trust f/b/o Rory and Finn Adelman, Wells Fargo Advisors, 500 Lake Cook Road, Suite 300, Deerfield, IL 60015. Contact Thea at (847)405-7364 for further info. A celebration of her all too short, but profoundly purposeful life, will be held after the pandemic restrictions have been withdrawn.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 30, 2020