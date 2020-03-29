SHAHMOON SHANOK-- Rebecca. Rebecca Shahmoon Shanok, LCSW-R, PhD, Social Worker, Clinical Psychologist, Educator and Author, died peacefully on March 14 surrounded by family after a brain aneurysm. A pioneering champion of vulnerable children, she was Founding Director, JBFCS Institute for Infants, Children and Families; Founder/Co-President/Board Me- mber, NY Zero to Three; Founding President/Board Member, Abraham Joshua Heschel School; Founding Member, Harris Foundation's Professional Development Network; Founding CEO, Collaborations for Growth; and contributor to many other programs. She was predeceased by her father, Solomon E., and sister Rachel; she is survived by her mother, Hannah; sisters Leah (Neal Stulberg) and Anne (Michael Kleinman); children Noah (Anya) and Arielle (Martin Lan); and two grandsons. Donations in her memory may be made to collaborationsforgrowth.org. A celebration of her life will be announced.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2020