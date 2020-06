Or Copy this URL to Share

ZUCKERMAN--Dr. Rebecca Lynn, April 10, 1960 to June 4, 2020. Loving wife of George C. Walton. Mother of Sarah, Kimberly, Stephanie, Nicole, Natalie, and Noel. Grandmother of Ella Rose, Hayley, Kaleb, Logan, Jimmy, Jake, Rafael Jr., Grayson, Diego, and Poppy. Daughter to Ina Grills. Sister of Cindy, Ralph, and Victoria. She will be profoundly missed and always loved.





