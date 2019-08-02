RICKMAN--Reed D., of Asharoken, NY, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 68. Reed was born July 10, 1951 in Bronx, NY to Raymond and Starr (Koss) Rickman and the eldest of seven children. He received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Akron University in 1973. Reed returned to New York to join his father at Crescent Contracting Corp. in 1979 and acquired Apex Mechanical in 1980. Reed was highly respected in the industry and was a past president of both the Mechanical Contractors Association and the New York Plumbers Association. Reed was known as "a Studebaker Guy" and very active member of the Studebaker Club. He donated his time and money to many organizations - especially the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research and Part of the Solution (POTS) in the Bronx. Reed married Debbie (Deborah) Snyder of Canton, OH on June 29, 1972 and they raised five children together. He is survived by his parents Raymond and Starr (Koss) Rickman, his loving wife Debbie (Snyder) Rickman, his son, Barr Rickman and his wife Penny, daughter Brie Landry and her husband Brad, niece Shana Arctander and her husband Evan, nephew John Rickman and niece Briana Rickman. He was a loving grandfather to Maya and Noah Rickman, Kiera, Sophie and Josh Landry and Evan (Wolfie) Arctander. He was beloved by his siblings Hale and his wife Mary, Evan, Lida and her husband Don, Quin, Fern and Hunt and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. (Lustgarten.org.) A celebration of Reed's life will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 413 Asharoken Ave., Asharoken, NY at 12 noon. Please look for parking signs for the shuttle. The family will be sitting Shiva from 1pm - 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 2, 2019