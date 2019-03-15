FRANK--Regina Kaplan, October 21, 1920 - March 4, 2019. Regina was remarkable: strong of intellect - graduating Brooklyn College at age 20 and then earning a Master`s degree in history 20 years later - and a strong, enthusiastic, ambidextrous athlete. A gifted and dedicated high school English teacher with an imaginative artistic bent, she was a fine pianist, jeweler, photographer, and memoirist. Strong of character and of wit, she delighted in uncontrolled laughter. Strong willed and tenacious, she was determined to absorb and provide every last morsel of enjoyment with the close knit family she and her husband Murray created and nurtured even while coping in later years with the effects of Parkinson`s disease. She was the guiding matriarch, the love of our family. And those that knew her are the luckiest of the lucky for that.



