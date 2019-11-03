PEARLMUTTER--Regina. Reggie Singer Pearlmutter passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019. She was born in the Bronx in 1924 to Ida and Hyman Singer. Reggie graduated from NYU in 1944 and soon became a buyer at Bloomingdale's. She regularly volunteered in her children's school library and then decided to enter the library profession. She received a Master's Degree in Library Science from Columbia University and was the school librarian at PS 158 until her retirement in 1991. She shared her love of children's literature and strong values regarding the importance of education with countless numbers of schoolchildren but most notably with her beloved grandchildren. Reggie's great loves were books, theater, travel, and the city of New York. She traveled to every continent and enjoyed bird-watching trips in remote parts of the world. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Leon Singer, and niece, Muriel Singer. She is survived by daughters Jane Pearlmutter (Steve Scheibel) and Amy Pearlmutter (Jim Andrews); grandchildren Nick Scheibel (Elizabeth), Elizabeth Scheibel, Alexander Andrews (Elizabeth), and Zachary Andrews; four great-grand- children; a nephew, Richard Singer and his sons. A memorial is planned for a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to New York Public Library or the Central Park Conservancy.





