REGINALD KOEHLER
KOEHLER--Reginald S., III ("Reg") passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in Kennebunkport, Maine on July 10, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Bellevue, PA to Reginald S. Koehler, Jr. and Esther Hawken Koehler, he graduated from Shady Side Academy, Yale University, and Harvard Law School. Reg served in the Korean War. At Yale Reg met Ann Ellsworth Rowland of Greenwich, CT, the love of his life for more than 64 years. Together, they raised three children in Bronxville, NY. Reg practiced law for 58 years, from 1959 until his retirement in 2017, and became known nationally as a leading expert in the field of Trusts and Estates. He began his career at Davis, Polk & Wardwell, worked at Donovan Leisure, and in 1984 moved to Seattle, WA where he joined the firm of Perkins Coie. Reg was involved in many community service activities. He served for 17 years on the Board of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. He was also active in Church of the Ascension in Seattle, as well as the Vestry of St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport, ME. Reg and Ann loved to travel, particularly to France, where they cultivated a love of fine wine. Reg was a member of the Chevaliers du Tastevin and the Chaine des Rotisseurs. Reg is survived by his wife Ann and their children, Victoria Lamarre (Mark Lamarre), Cynthia Koehler (John Bernstein), and Robert Koehler (Jennifer Koehler), along with 8 grandchildren: Haley Ornitz, Whitney, Caroline and Meredith Clark, Samuel and Benjamin Bernstein, and Ryan and Nolan Koehler. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Hansen, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Reg's memory to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Philanthropy, Mail Stop J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109, or to a charity of your choice. A private memorial will be held at St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Reg's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral com Services are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. www.bibbermemorial.com


Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
July 15, 2020
Ann,I was so sorry to read this in the paper. Lord knows,he fought valiantly. He was a lovely man.
Robyn Ramsey
Friend
