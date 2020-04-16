SAUNDERS--Reita, passed away peacefully on April 4th, at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Hyman Chadakoff and the late Bernard Saunders. She is survived by her children, Ellen and Martin Smith, Richard and Carol Chadakoff, Lynn and Richard Hyman and Barbara Addy; her grandchildren, Hilary and Andrew Landis, Nanci and Nick Frenkel, Adam and Jacquelyn Chadakoff, Evan and Erica Chadakoff, Robby and Dana Hyman and Alex Addy; and her great-grandchildren, Emma, Harry and Owen Landis, Oliver and Logan Frenkel, Harry, Annabel and Sam Chadakoff and Isabel and Charlotte Hyman. Her love of family, concern for others, kindness, smile and good humor enriched all of our lives. Our wonderful memories will keep her with us always.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 16, 2020