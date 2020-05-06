1928 - 2020

Rene Julien Laureyns, 91, of Patchogue, NY passed on April 17, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He has left many family and friends behind including his long time partner Elizabeth (Ponzine) Hanratty of New York, NY, his daughters Ginette (Laureyns) Healy of Nyack, NY, Martine Laureyns of Bow, NH and Corine (Laureyns) Wong Burke of Needham, MA, and his son Rene Laureyns of Palmyra, NJ. Also surviving him are 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, M. Marcelle (Riou) Destro Laureyns of Freehold Township, NJ, and a grandson, Philip J. Gambale, Jr.



Rene was born on July 21, 1928 in Ghent, Belgium to Maurice and Ida (Gilson) Laureyns and was the youngest of three children who immigrated to the United States during the Great Depression. He became a naturalized citizen at the age of 17 and resided in New York City for most of his life. He was proud of his "Hell's Kitchen" upbringing, remaining lifelong friends with his childhood buddies. He joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Perry from 1947-1948 attaining the rank of petty officer third class (E-4) PHM3. The crew gave him the nickname "Doc" of which he was quite fond. He attended Long Island University utilizing the G.I. bill. After graduation, Rene worked as a buyer for Namms in Brooklyn, Sterns in New York, Frank W. Packard in Hackensack, NJ and lastly for H. L. Green. He followed that by going to a discount chain as a buyer, then a sales manager, for a plastic company with headquarters in New York. Finally, he worked as an executive with LCI that makes, among other things, table cloths, place mats and similar products. For a short time, Rene co-owned a French restaurant in New York City called Toi et Moi, and a campground in upper New York State called Pinehaven. Rene was a creative person, constantly brainstorming new inventions and products, some of which were patented. Most notable was his "Naked Santa Shower Curtain" which some may remember.



At this time there are no plans for funeral services due to restrictions of COVID-19. We hope to hold a memorial service at a future date once social distancing restrictions are lifted. He was is in the care of T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Homes in Haverstraw, NY. He was interred on May 5th at The Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River, NY.



In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Rene's honor to any Veterans Association, such as NYC Veterans Alliance (https://www.nycveteransalliance.org) or one of the many organizations assisting veterans and their families in New York City during the COVID-19 crisis (https://www.nycveteransalliance.org

/covid_19).

