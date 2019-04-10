Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RENE SZARFARC. View Sign

SZARFARC--Rene, 95, of Bridgewater, New Jersey died, peacefully at home on April 8. Born March 8, 1924 in Lodz, Poland. Survivor of the Lodz Ghetto, Bergen Belsen and Auschwitz Concentration Camps. Married for 61 years to Sam Szarfarc who passed in 2009. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survived by two children, Howard Szarfarc of Oyster Bay, NY and Susan Greenstein of Bridgewater, NJ, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Jewish Family Services, 150 West High Street, Somerville, New Jersey 08876.



SZARFARC--Rene, 95, of Bridgewater, New Jersey died, peacefully at home on April 8. Born March 8, 1924 in Lodz, Poland. Survivor of the Lodz Ghetto, Bergen Belsen and Auschwitz Concentration Camps. Married for 61 years to Sam Szarfarc who passed in 2009. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survived by two children, Howard Szarfarc of Oyster Bay, NY and Susan Greenstein of Bridgewater, NJ, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Jewish Family Services, 150 West High Street, Somerville, New Jersey 08876. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close