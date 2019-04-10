SZARFARC--Rene, 95, of Bridgewater, New Jersey died, peacefully at home on April 8. Born March 8, 1924 in Lodz, Poland. Survivor of the Lodz Ghetto, Bergen Belsen and Auschwitz Concentration Camps. Married for 61 years to Sam Szarfarc who passed in 2009. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survived by two children, Howard Szarfarc of Oyster Bay, NY and Susan Greenstein of Bridgewater, NJ, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Jewish Family Services, 150 West High Street, Somerville, New Jersey 08876.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RENE SZARFARC.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 10, 2019