RENE TERTE

TERTE--Rene Hammel, beloved wife, mother and teacher died peacefully under hospice care at home after a long illness, on the afternoon of Thursday, June 25. She was 87 years old. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert H. Terte, and daughters, Emily and Rachel. A native Brooklynite, she was born March 27, 1933 to the late Richard and Faye Fitter Hammel. A sister, Lisa Hammel predeceased her. A graduate of Erasmus Hall High School, she attended Goddard College in Vermont and earned a BA in education from Boston University. She later earned an MA in deaf education from Hunter College. She taught at the Willow Road School in Valley Stream, LI, the Cathedral School of St. John the Divine in Manhattan and Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn Heights. There will be no funeral service.





