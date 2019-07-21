COLBY--Renee Mae Bodne, died peacefully at home in New York City on July 18, surrounded by her sons. A Southern beauty, she was born June 28, 1928 in Charleston SC, daughter of Mary and Ben Bodne and older sister of Barbara Ann Bodne (Anspach). The family moved to New York when Ben B Bodne acquired the legendary Algonquin Hotel. It was in New York that she met and married Sidney Jack Colby. The life of the party and an accomplished pianist, she was known for her quick wit and generosity to many. She is survived by her three devoted sons, Michael Elihu Colby, Douglas Steven Colby, and David Bodne Colby; by Michael's wife Andrea and son Steven; by David's wife Victoria and daughter Madeline; and by many cousins and nieces. Her memorial will be Monday, July 22, at 11:30am at Frank E. Campbell's (New York), followed by burial at New Montefiore Cemetery (Farmingdale). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in her memory, to the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and their work on climate change mitigation, The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and their legal defense of displaced immigrants and children, or a .



