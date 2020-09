Or Copy this URL to Share

ETRA--Renee Lee. Renee Lee Etra, nee Gottesman. Sister of the late David Gottesman and Phyllis Turk. Survived by husband William, son Ian and grandsons. We'll miss her terribly.





