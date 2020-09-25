1/
RENEE FOX
FOX--Renee C., age 92, passed away September 23, 2020. Beloved sister of Rosa Fox Gellert (Robert), and the late Howard M. Fox. Dear sister-in-law of Geraldine Z. Fox. Loving aunt of Yvonne G. Lerew, David B. Spohngellert (Leine), Nicholas P. Gellert (Tamara), and Paul K. Gellert (Rinta), Mindy Fox, and Susan Hallenbeck (Brian). She is also survived by her great-nieces, great-nephews, devoted caregivers, including Alzie Henry and Keyonia Renton and many friends. Renee was the Annenberg Professor Emerita of the Social Sciences, Emerita Senior Fellow of the Center for Bioethics and Professor Emerita of Sociology at the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated summa cum laude from Smith College and in 1954 earned a Ph.D. from Harvard University. Before joining the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania in 1969, she was a member of the Columbia University Bureau of Applied Social Research, taught for twelve years at Barnard College and spent two years as a Visiting Lecturer in the Department of Social Relations at Harvard. She also spent one year as Visiting Professor at the University of Oxford. She was admired by her students, loved teaching, and was a mentor to innumerable students from multiple disciplines, resulting in many awards. She conducted extensive ethnographic research in medical sociology for which she traveled to many parts of the world including Belgium, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the People's Republic of China. She published many books and received wide recognition including honorary degrees from Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania among others. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, September 29 at 2pm, Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 Sproul Rd. Springfield, PA 19064. To join her Service via Zoom, please visit www.goldsteinsfuneral.com.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Trustees of the University of PA for the Endowment of the Renee C. Fox Lectureship in Medicine, Culture and Society, or a charity of the donor's choice. Goldsteins', Rosenberg's, RaphaeL-Sacks, INC.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
