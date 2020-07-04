FRANK--Renee. Renee Frank, passed away on July 1st at home after a very long illness. Renee was born in New York on August 2, 1930 to Albert and Selma Strumlauf. She grew up in Woodmere, Long Island, was valedictorian of her high school class, graduated from Syracuse University and received an MA from Long Island University. Renee married Richard Landsman in 1953 and together they raised their children in Roslyn, NY. Renee was involved in civic and community affairs, having been a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, PTA member, longtime volunteer at North Shore University Hospital, member of the League of Women Voters and the National Council of Jewish Women. She was an athlete who enjoyed golf, sailing, tennis, and bowling as well as being a master bridge player. Renee was later married to Arnold Frank and together they enjoyed traveling the world. Renee loved to entertain and cook for family and friends. Her home was always open to visiting friends of her children. Renee was predeceased by her parents, her sister Jacqueline, her brother Bill and her husband Arnold. She leaves behind her devoted daughter Betsy with whom she lived for the final seven years of her life, son Sam and beloved grandchildren Willie and Emily, former husband and friend Dick Landsman and her dog Maggie McDuff. Donations in Renee's memory can be made to The Baker Institute for Animal Health at Cornell University. Due to COVID-19, burial will be private and there will be no Shiva.





