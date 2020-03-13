RENEE GRUENSPECHT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RENEE GRUENSPECHT.
Service Information
Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc.
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ
07024
(888)-700-3336
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
10:15 AM
Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc.
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GRUENSPECHT--Renee, age 94, of Fort Lee, NJ, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred Gruenspecht. Devoted mother of Karen and her husband Irwin Meyers, Howard and his wife Susan Gruenspecht. Adored grandmother of Joshua, Benjamin, Joseph, David and Jonathan. Renee had a long career helping others as a social worker. Religious Services Sunday 10:15am at Eden Memorial Chapels (Fort Lee). Interment following at the family plot in Cedar Park Cemetery. For more info: edenmemorial.com or (201)947-EDEN.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.