RENEE HOCK
HOCK--Renee. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Renee Hock. Her legacy will live on in her family's exemplary generosity and invaluable work as leaders within the Jewish community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her children, our dear friends Shari Beckman (Joel), Nancy Burrows (Whit), and Alan Hock (Winkie), her grandchildren, her great- grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO


Published in New York Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Anna Kantoff
July 20, 2020
Renee Rothman friend of my childhood and teens. Mort, Steve Julius. Herb Feldman, Paulina Kagan, so many more.
ELAINE M SOLAS, was Elaine Mandell
Friend
July 20, 2020
We were childhood friends on Bruckner Blvd. Ira, her brother, Her uncles's family Benjamin Kagan, her cousin Herb Feldman on Tiffany St. Other friends, Paula Nota, Bernice Schwartz, from the candy store, Mort, Steve, husband, and young Julius Hock. Anyone who knows of them please contact me, I was Elaine Mandell, now Solas.
eb.solas@yahoo.com

ELAINE M SOLAS
Friend
