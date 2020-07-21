HOCK--Renee. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Renee Hock. Her legacy will live on in her family's exemplary generosity and invaluable work as leaders within the Jewish community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her children, our dear friends Shari Beckman (Joel), Nancy Burrows (Whit), and Alan Hock (Winkie), her grandchildren, her great- grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





