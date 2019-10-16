KOSMINSKY--Renee Diamond, of Fort Lee, NJ died on October 15, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Louis Kosminsky. Wonderful Mother of Jane De Filippis and Jay Kosminsky. Cherished Nana of Eli and Lily. Dear Aunt, Grand Aunt, and Great Grand Aunt. Rene was a clinical psychologist and a Women in History, working with Educational Testing Services in New York. She received a Masters Degree from NYU. She was also a Patient Advocate at Englewood Hospital, Englewood, NJ. Donations to the Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231, smiletrain.org.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 16, 2019