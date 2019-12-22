KOTLER--Renee Gail. May 11, 1947 to December 9, 2019, a retired New York Public Reference Librarian, died peacefully in her Berkshires home after five and a half years of living with terminal cancer. Gail was born and raised in The Bronx and attended Bronx High School of Science, SUNY Buffalo (English), Queens College (MS in Library Science) and Lehman College (MA in English). Lover of family, friendship, literature, the Arts, gardening, travel, Boggle and Spelling Bee. Mother of Jennifer Kotler Clarke (Paul) and Julie Kotler Snider (Jordan); Grandma of Emily and Eli Snider; Sister of Susan Leimsider (Tom) and Paula Hartstein (Jon Levin). "We will grieve not, rather find, strength in what remains behind." William Wordsworth
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 22, 2019