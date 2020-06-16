1966 - 2020

Renee was an amazing spirit. Vibrant, funny, caring, brave. When young, she was a blonde, blue-eyed, smart, witty girl. A loving, responsible, doting sister. Very supportive of her single Mom. As she approached adulthood, through high school, her personality blossomed. She became a talented young artist. She drew, painted & wrote. She delved deeper into music & the arts. These early years formed many lifelong friends.



It wasn't long before the Albany area became too small & she moved to the big city. Renee spoke of her aspirations, what she hoped to find & create. She wanted to meet a particular guy after hearing his music. That "guy's" name was John Lurie; thirty years later John remains a pillar in the life of Renee & her beautiful daughter Jaya.



Renee wanted to make a splash, to be known not just for her beauty, but for her art. What became her greatest work of art was her personality; 'herself'. The way she'd laugh, converse, gravitate, gyrate, calmly observe, or effortlessly maneuver through crowds was remarkable & brilliant.



As a result of her unique style & abilities, many doors opened. Doors to our hearts, to moments, locations & situations; creating memories, powerful & amazing. Only those present could bear witness & remember. Doors opened to employment opportunities; Renee worked in modeling, film, music; she traveled & learned arts abroad.



A particular period that was special for Renee occurred at the Bowery Bar and Joe's Pub of Manhattan. It was at these iconic venues that Renee was able to host artists with verve & charm, developing relationships that she maintained for life. Her magnetic energy & commitment helped build those communities into what they were.



Renee's life didn't just exist as chapters, but as altogether different books. She became a mother, a dedicated one. Jaya French was the focus of Renee's life for the next eighteen years. She fought tirelessly to provide a nurturing environment for her daughter. She was a lioness. Fierce, protective & loving.



Shortly after becoming a mother, Renee lost her own, Kathleen Fiato Baker. In typical Renee fashion, she furiously started writing her next book. She went back to school & became a nurse. Her career began at Albany Medical Center, later becoming an OR Transplant Nurse at Columbia New York Presbyterian. Those 11 years spent in OR were both rewarding & difficult. Most recently, during today's global crisis, Renee rose to the challenge. When asked if she thought it would be wise to leave the city, Renee simply replied "I am a nurse, I have a duty." She was a frontline ICU nurse until the end.



Renee is survived by her wonderful daughter, Jaya Garcia French, brothers John French & Christopher Bortugno, six nephews - John, Shawn, Kevin, Brandon, Lucas & Maximus French.

Her aunts & uncles - Judy Fiato Patriarca, Marsha Fiato Libby, Bob Fiato, Dan Fiato, Fred Fiato, Ken Fiato & Sue Fiato.

Her beloved cousins - Jessica, Violet, Roxy, Robert, Joe, Christopher, Jon, Cheryl, Brian Joe, Tiffany, Daniel, JJ, Stephanie, Sara, Holly, Savannah.

Her worldwide array of friends & co-workers.

